Most Pakistanis think Kashmir dispute can be resolved within their lifetime: Survey

Nearly half (54 per cent) of Pakistanis, according to a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan study, think the Kashmir conflict may be resolved during their lifetime.

The question "Do you think the Kashmir problem can be solved during your lifetime?" was posed to an adult, nationally representative sample of both men and women from all around the nation. 54 per cent of respondents replied "yes," while 46 per cent disagreed.

The Gilani Research Foundation, a Pakistani subsidiary of Gallup International, commissioned Gallup & Gilani Pakistan to conduct the survey in Pakistan and to publish the results. A sample of 1535 men and women from urban and rural regions of all four provinces of the nation participated in the current poll, which was conducted from March 29 to April 7, 2023. At a confidence level of 95 per cent, the error margin is expected to be between two and three per cent. Telephonic surveys (CATI) were the method of data collection.

Why India and Pakistan fight over Kashmir Kashmir is a Himalayan region that is around 86,000 square miles (222,738 square kilometres) in size and well-known for the beauty of its lakes, meadows, snow-capped mountains, and a variety of ethnic groups.

Before India and Pakistan achieved their independence from Britain in August 1947, the region was a contentious one.

Kashmir was allowed to join either India or Pakistan under the terms of the partition plan outlined in the Indian Independence Act, as reported by the BBC.

Hari Singh, the maharaja (local king), initially wanted Kashmir's independence; nevertheless, in October 1947, he decided to join India in exchange for the country's assistance in repelling a Pakistani tribesman invasion.

The UN had advised India and Pakistan to draw a ceasefire line, and they did so in July 1949, dividing the territory.

In 1965, a second conflict broke out. Then, in 1999, India engaged in a brief but bloody fight with forces supported by Pakistan.

At that point, both Pakistan and India had proclaimed themselves nuclear powers.

Today, Kashmir is claimed by both Delhi and Islamabad in its entirety although only a portion of it is really under their authority. These areas are known internationally as "Indian-administered Kashmir" and "Pakistan-administered Kashmir."