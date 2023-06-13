Imran Khan admits he has no evidence against Major General Naseer: Reports

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has admitted he has no evidence to back up his allegations against Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)'s Major-General Faisal Naseer during a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) session in Islamabad, Pakistani media reported.

During the JIT session, held at the Islamabad office on Monday, Imran, in a signed statement admitted he had no proof of evidence regarding allegations that the ISI DGC had concocted plans of killing him.

During the hearing, Imran was shown clips where he was seen levelling the allegations against Major General Naseer. When quizzed if he owned the contents of the clip, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief replied in affirmative.

When pressed why he levelled the allegations, Imran said someone had told him about it, adding that he had never met Major General Naseer.

Imran, time and again has accused Naseer, alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, of carrying out an assassination attempt in November last year in Punjab province's Wazirabad, wherein he received three bullets in his leg.

He has alleged that the ‘top ISI officer’, who tried to kill him twice, was also involved in the brutal murder of the journalist, Arshad Sharif.

Notably, moments before being arrested by Pakistani Rangers outside the Islamabad court on May 9, Imran talked about a person whom he referred to as 'brigadier' or 'Dirty Harry'. Experts say Imran was pointing towards General Naseer. Later in the day, Imran's legion of supporters, protesting his arrest set ablaze Major General Faisal Naseer's home.

It was only last year that Major General Naseer was appointed DGC, the defacto second-in-command of ISI who handles internal security and counterintelligence-related matters. Since then, the two have been at loggerheads.

Also read | Islamabad High Court rejects Imran Khan’s plea seeking change of court venue Imran fighting a lost battle Ever since taking on the Pakistani establishment head-on, Imran has had to pay a heavy price. His Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has been dismantled piece by piece. Last week, scores of disgruntled party leaders quit PTI and formed a new political outfit, allegedly having the backing of the powerful military.

Speaking about the mass exodus and new faction emerging, Khan said he was 'backstabbed'.

“The plan is clear, a new party has been formed (by the defectors). There makes no difference on whosoever comes or leaves. I don’t feel bad about people leaving the party, in reality they’ve damaged themselves. I am not a traitor, in reality my own party leaders backstabbed me,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)