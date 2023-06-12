Islamabad High Court rejects Imran Khan’s plea seeking change of court venue

Islamabad High Court on Monday rejected former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s petition seeking a change of court venue that had cited ‘fragile’ security situation on the premises.

Khan’s lawyers wanted his cases to be heard in “comparatively secure premises” of the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) in Sector G-11 from Sector F-8 Markaz.

The plea claimed that the fragile law and order situation on the premises of the sessions court in Sector F-8 Markaz is not ‘convenient’ for Khan to appear in the relevant judicial magistrates’ trial courts.

However, on Monday, the court rejected his plea stating, “In case if the decision is against you then you can come back to this court.”

The chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been granted protective bail by the court till June 12. These cases were based on the FIRs registered in four police stations in Islamabad.

The FIRs registered have accused Khan of inciting people to block the main highways and attack the police officials on May 9. In another couple of FIRs, Khan is also facing charges of abetting attacks on police officials. Imran Khan supporters say their businesses targeted in Pakistan In an FIR registered with Kohsar Police, the former PM, his spouse Bushra Bibi, Shahzad Akbar, and Zulfi Bukhari were accused of misuse of a shop receipt to sell Toshakhana watches.

Earlier in March, at least 25 people were injured and 30 automobiles and a police chowki were set on fire during clashes between the police and PTI supporters in Islamabad when former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) to attend hearing in the Toshakhana case. Khan’s breaks silence on the exodus Meanwhile, in an informal interaction with the reporters on the court’s premises, Khan spoked about the mass exodus of leaders from the party, following a crackdown by the establishment in the wake of the May 9 riots, during which several military installations were targeted.

“The plan is clear, a new party has been formed (by the defectors). There makes no difference on whosoever comes or leaves. I don’t feel bad about people leaving the party, in reality they’ve damaged themselves. I am not a traitor, in reality my own party leaders backstabbed me,” he said.

On Friday, scores of disgruntled leaders who quit PTI party formed a new political party allegedly backed by the powerful military.

Khan’s old friend and sugar tycoon Jahangir Khan Tareen, who lead 100 former PTI workers who quit the party in the wake of May 9 attacks on military installations, announced the launch of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party in Lahore.

He also said that the party will fight in the upcoming general elections to be held in October.