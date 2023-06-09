More than 100 leaders who defected Imran Khan’s from PTI form new party allegedly backed by military

Scores of disgruntled leaders who quit Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which is witnessing a clampdown by the ruling establishment, have formed a new political party allegedly backed by the powerful military.

Khan’s old friend and sugar tycoon Jahangir Khan Tareen, who is leading 100 former PTI workers who quit the party in the wake of May 9 attacks on military installations, announced the launch of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party in Lahore.

They have announced to fight the upcoming general elections to be held in October.

“We have come today to lay the foundation of a new party 'the Istehkam Pakistan',” Tareen said, reports Express Tribune newspaper.

“Today, we promise that we will play our role at the forefront to rid Pakistan of this current quagmire,” he said.

Tareen had played a major role in the formation of the Imran Khan-led government in 2018. But he parted ways with Khan after a money laundering case was registered against him during the PTI tenure. Is it the end of the road for Imran Khan? “We have gathered at one platform to make joint efforts to lift the country out of this quagmire,” said Tareen, who was disqualified for life after the Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that he was found guilty in assets beyond means case.

“Our party will be the party of the common man. We will struggle to fulfil the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam (Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah) and the dreams of Allama Iqbal,” he added. 'Country needs new leadership' He said that the country is in need of a strong political leadership that could resolve all prevailing issues including social and economic.

He also condemned the May 9 riots calling for culprits to be booked “or else the houses of political opponents will be attacked in the future”.

He said that the country needs a new political leadership that could provide hope and enthuse youths who have lost all hope in the current political system.

Several former aides of Khan including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi and others reportedly met Tareen before the official announcement of the new party. Over 130 leaders left PTI More than 130 leaders and former lawmakers have quit PTI in response to what Khan said “military pressure” to keep him out of politics.

Notably, some of them had announced a ‘temporary sabbatical’ from politics while quitting the PTI in the wake of the 9 May unrest.

But it seems, that their sabbatical has ended sooner than later as some of them formally entered the new political camp.

It is believed that only a handful of PTI leaders may be left supporting Khan in the ongoing efforts to fracture the PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)