Now Bangladesh seeks clarification on ‘Akhand Bharat’ mural in new Indian Parliament

After Nepal, now Bangladesh has objected to the ‘Akhand Bharat’ mural that has been installed in the new Indian Parliament building.

Bangladesh’s minister of state for foreign affairs Alam said that he has “instructed” the Bangladesh Embassy in Delhi on Monday to contact India’s Ministry of External Affairs to “get India’s official explanation on this matter”.

However, he said that there was “no reason to express doubts” about the explanation that the Indian MEA had offered after protests erupted in Nepal against the mural.

But for “further clarification”, the government has asked the mission in Delhi to contact India’s foreign ministry, he added.

“What we have learnt is that India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said that this is a map of the Ashoka Empire, 300 years before the birth of Christ. It includes a map of the area at that time and a mural. The mural depicts the journey of people. There may be cultural similarities, but it has nothing to do with politics,” Alam was quoted as saying.

The minister was referring to the statement provided by MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a press briefing.

“The mural in question depicts the spread of the Ashokan empire and the idea of responsible and people-oriented governance that he adopted and propagated. That’s what the mural and the plaque in front of the mural says. And I really don’t have anything further to add to that,” Bagchi stated.

Bangladesh is the third South Asian country that has raised objections to the mural that seemingly depicts India’s expanding boundaries across the sub-continent.

Pakistan was the first to raise the issue, followed by Nepal when its Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' came to India for a four-day visit.

'Akhand Bharat', which means ‘Undivided India’, was a concept espoused by Hindutva nationalists envisaging that neighbouring countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka would become a part of India. The concept seeks to recall the glorious past of undivided India. Rumblings in Bangladesh Even though Bangladesh’s ruling establishment has sought clarification, the opposition parties seem to have taken umbrage at the mural saying that it threatens the country’s sovereignty.

According to the Prothom Alo newspaper, almost all parties except the ruling Awami league have spoken about the mural openly.

“There has been sharp reaction and debate in Bangladesh’s political circles over the map of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (Undivided India) that is on display in the form of a mural at India’s new Parliament building,” the daily reported.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the BNP secretary-general, was quoted by the newspaper as saying: “Displaying Bangladesh as part of the undivided map of any other country is a threat to the country’s independence and sovereignty.”

