At least four Israeli soldiers, one civilian injured after shooting incident in West Bank

According to officials, at least five Israelis have been wounded after a suspected shooting attack in the northern West Bank, on Tuesday (June 13). It was later reported that four of the five injured were military personnel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli forces are searching for the suspect in the Palestinian town of Ya’abad which is close to the scene of the attack, said the Palestinian media reports. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also said search in the area is underway and that they are blocking off a number of roads near the village. What do we know about the supposed attack? The incident is said to have taken place near Mevo Dotan in the northern West Bank where the suspected shooter fired at a man in his 30s and moderately wounded him. The attacker then went on to drive further down the road and began shooting at a military vehicle, as per Israeli media reports, citing officials.

The injured civilian managed to drive to the Reihan Crossing and received initial treatment there before being transferred to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, reported The Jerusalem Post. Meanwhile, the four wounded soldiers were also treated at the scene before one of them was transported to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer and the others to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center.



The Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera later said it was treating four Israelis wounded after the attack and one was listed in moderate condition, and the other three are listed in good condition. Meanwhile, a fifth victim was taken by helicopter to Rambam Hospital who was also reported in moderate condition by the Israeli medics.

“This difficult incident, with many casualties, took place at an intersection adjacent to the intersection where Meir Tamari was murdered about two weeks ago,” said Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan after the attack. The shooting referred to by the regional head was of 32-year-old Meir Tamari who was allegedly shot dead by Palestinians outside the settlement of Hermesh. Israeli soldier shoots Palestinian after confrontation at checkpoint in West Bank The reported drive-by shooting also took place days after a Palestinian driver was shot dead at an Israeli army checkpoint near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, as per the Palestinian officials. Meanwhile, the Israeli military has described it as a confrontation between the man and one of their soldiers.

According to the Israeli military, the man later identified by the Palestinian health ministry as 29-year-old Mahdi Biadsa, arrived in a stolen vehicle at the Rantis checkpoint. The statement added, that while inspecting the vehicle the driver assaulted one of the soldiers and tried to snatch his weapon which led the soldier to fatally shoot him.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE