Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Toll from Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig rises to 10

Serhiy Lysak, who is the regional governor, said that four were killed in the apartment block and six in the warehouse.

Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said one person was still trapped under rubble and 28 had been injured, with 12 of them being treated in hospital.

Residents sobbed outside the burnt-out apartment block, from which smoke billowed after the early-morning attack on the central Ukrainian city.

(Image: Rescuers carry the body of a person killed by a Russian missile strike. Credit: Reuters)