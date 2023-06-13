Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Toll from Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig rises to 10
A Russian missile strike killed at least six civilians in an apartment building in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown on Tuesday, while Moscow's forces yielded ground in the early stages of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted, "We live in a time when our freedom depends on all of us, when the world should know the full truth about every crime against freedom in one part of the world so that freedom can be preserved everywhere."
Serhiy Lysak, who is the regional governor, said that four were killed in the apartment block and six in the warehouse.
Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said one person was still trapped under rubble and 28 had been injured, with 12 of them being treated in hospital.
Residents sobbed outside the burnt-out apartment block, from which smoke billowed after the early-morning attack on the central Ukrainian city.
(Image: Rescuers carry the body of a person killed by a Russian missile strike. Credit: Reuters)
Authorities said Tuesday that the toll from overnight Russian strikes on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig has risen to 10.
Oleksandr Vilkul, who is the head of the city's military administration, said in a statement on social media: "Ten people have died, one is under the rubble, 28 are injured."