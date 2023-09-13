Top 10 world news: Putin assures to build satellites for North Korea, Pennsylvania prison break, and more

Russia President Vladimir Putin hosted North Korea’s Kim Jong-un at the country’s spaceport in far east Vostochny Cosmodrome on Wednesday (Sept 13) to begin talks on a range of issues like arms deal, space cooperation and humanitarian aid. In another news, An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major and Jammu and Kashmir police deputy superintendent lost their lives on Wednesday (September 13) in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district, news agencies reported citing officials.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Putin said the location was chosen as Moscow planned to help North Korea with its satellite programmes, RIA Novosti reported. During the more than an hour-long meeting, Putin assured that Russia will help North Korea in building satellites, while Kim extended his support to Moscow’s “sacred fight” against the West.

The news agency PTI reported that Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, and DSP Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later, officials said, further adding that Bhat died due to heavy blood loss. Colonel Singh was leading his team from the front, he attacked the terrorists who fired upon him, causing critical injuries. The security forces are still carrying out the operation and terrorists are holed up reportedly.

The 34-year-old convicted murderer, Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was recaptured on Wednesday (September 13) putting an end to a two-week-long manhunt that had left residents in the suburbs west of Philadelphia on edge, media reports said. Cavalcante was inside the jail after his conviction earlier in August for the brutal killing of his former girlfriend.

The Indian Embassy in South Korea recently shared an exciting development - South Korea's lunar orbiter, Danuri, captured images of the Vikram lander on the Moon's surface. The images were taken at the landing site of Chandrayaan-3, known as the 'Shiv Shakti Point,' situated on the Moon's South Pole.

China has come up with a new path to move forward its bid of "peaceful unification" with Taiwan. Beijing has unveiled a plan to turn Fujian province into a model zone for "integration" with the island nation. Beijing views self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and even claims that, in case needed, it will use force to unite the two territories. For the same, China boosted its military presence near democratically governed Taiwan in recent years.

One year ago, today, 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini was detained by Iran's so-called 'morality police,' allegedly for wearing Hijab, the Islamic headscarf incorrectly. Three days later, on 16th September 2022, Amini died in custody, reportedly due to police beatings.

India is currently caught in a whirlwind of uncertainty, with rumours of a significant change in the pipeline – the prospective rebranding of the nation as "Bharat". The speculations stem from the recent G20 Summit hosted by India on September 9 and 10, wherein President Droupadi Murmu's invitation for the dinner reception referred to her as the "President of Bharat," in Hindi, instead of the conventional "President of India."

Reports from state media on Wednesday (September 13) suggest that a devastating fire in an apartment block in Hanoi, Vietnam's capital, may have resulted in multiple deaths. The fire erupted in the middle of the night in a 10-storey building housing with approximately 150 residents.

Ukrainian officials claimed on Wednesday (September 13) that a "massive" Russian drone attack earlier damaged infrastructure at Ukrainian grain-exporting ports on the Danube River. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the ports of Reni and Izmail had been struck in an attack that damaged warehouses used for grain cargoes, oil storage tanks and administrative buildings. The official said that the attack lasted for more than four hours.