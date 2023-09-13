China outlines raft of measures for strengthening integration with Taiwan

China has come up with a new path to move forward its bid of "peaceful unification" with Taiwan. Beijing has unveiled a plan to turn Fujian province into a model zone for "integration" with the island nation.

Beijing views self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and even claims that, in case needed, it will use force to unite the two territories. For the same, China boosted its military presence near democratically governed Taiwan in recent years.

China's relations with the island soured since Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016 and deteriorated further when coronavirus curbs impacted trade and other exchanges.

On Tuesday (September 12), the Chinese policymakers released detailed measures in a 21-article document to turn the southeastern mainland province into a demonstration area for integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

According to the plan, which has been jointly issued by the Communist Party's Central Committee and the State Council, China's cabinet, the move aims to "deepen cross-strait integrated development in all fields and promote the process of peaceful reunification".

The plans include proposals to make it easier for Taiwanese people to live, study and do business in Fujian, as well as encouragement for companies in the province to hire staff from Taiwan.

They also call for the coastal city of Xiamen to speed up integration with Kinmen and Matsu, two groups of islands that lie just a few miles off the coast of mainland China but are governed by Taiwan.

The document said, "Solving the Taiwan issue and realising the complete reunification of the motherland is the unswerving historical task of the Chinese Communist Party... and the inevitable requirement for realising the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

The plan and details for integration have been announced just months before Taiwan goes to the polls in January to elect a new president for the next four years.

The United States recognises Beijing diplomatically over Taipei but maintains de facto relations with Taiwan and supports its right to decide its own future.

