China becomes first country to send its envoy to Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

Recently appointed Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, Zhao Sheng, presented his credentials to Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund in capital Kabul on Wednesday (Sept 13), effectively becoming the first country to establish diplomatic relations after the radical organisation toppled the civilian government in August 2021 and established its rule.

During the ceremony, the new Chinese envoy expressed his happiness on his new mission in Afghanistan.

“It is a place of honour for me to start my work as the Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan. He also mentioned the virtues of the leadership of the People’s Republic of China. Wishes and greetings were presented to the Prime Minister Alhaji Mulla Mohammad Hassan Akhund.”

Sheng also said that China, as a good neighbour, fully respects Afghanistan’s independence, territorial integrity and independence of decisions.

The new envoy claimed that under the Taliban regime, there have been many improvements in the fight against corruption, crimes and drugs, along with ensuring the economy and security.

China's interests in Afghanistan

“I will try to strengthen China-Afghanistan relations and cooperation in politics, economy and other fields,” he added.

Russia and China were among the first nations to acknowledge the Taliban leadership of Afghanistan, and have repeatedly called for the deepening of relations with the strife-torn country.

China has been betting big in Afghanistan and invested millions of dollars in the cash-starved nation, as it seeks to expand its influence.

Growing investments

Kabul also has been actively seeking investments ever since the West froze its annual aid, which accounts for a significantly large chunk of the country’s GDP.

In January 2023, a Chinese company signed a $450 million deal to explore and develop oil reserves in northern Afghanistan.

In April, the Taliban regime announced they were in discussions with a Chinese firm to undertake the exploration and development of Afghanistan’s lithium reserves.

Though China has faced violence by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in recent years, the Taliban have also described China as a “friend” in Afghanistan and gone out of their way to signal that they will not interfere in Beijing's domestic affairs, while promising that territory under the Islamist groups’ control would not be used against other countries.