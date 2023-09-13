Ukrainian pilots could be flying F-16s before end of 2023: US Air National Guard

The US National Air Guard said on Tuesday (September 12) that it could have the first Ukrainian pilots trained on F-16 fighter jets before the end of this year, though it would be longer than before they fly combat missions. The Ukrainian pilots are expected to arrive at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson by October. The US Air National Guard's director Lt.Gen Michael Loh said the pilots are being evaluated for their English language skills.

Depending on their proficiency (in the English language) and previous fighter jet experience, they could complete the training (on F-16s) within three months, Lt.Gen told the annual Air Force Association convention in National Harbor, Maryland. “As soon as they’re given a go-ahead, they’ll be coming over and they’ll start their training immediately,” he added.

The Air National Guard's director also said to meet the quick training timeframe, Tucson would likely shift some of its other international pilot training commitments to move Ukraine to the front of the line.

War-torn Ukraine seeking up to 50 F-16 fighter jets

Since the earliest days of the Russian offensive in February last year, Ukrainian leaders have asked for fighter jets from Western countries. However, for the first year and a half (into the war), the United States and other allied partners focused on providing other weapons systems, citing factors such as the cost of jets, difficulty in maintaining them, and the concerns about further provoking Russia.

The F-16 jets are still in production, and because they are widely used by many international partners, there are plenty of spare parts. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press early Wednesday, Ukraine is seeking up to 50 F-16s or the equivalent of three fighter squadrons from coalition countries.

Last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine was set to receive 42 of these jets.

During Tuesday's convention in National Harbor, Air National Guard's director Lt.Gen Loh also said that the ongoing war in Ukraine has become a gruesome, slow-moving fight with ground tactics and trench warfare reminiscent of World War I, and for that, the F-16’s ability to suppress enemy air defences and conduct low-altitude attacks could help Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE