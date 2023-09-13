Pennsylvania prison break: Fugitive convicted murderer captured after two-week manhunt

The 34-year-old convicted murderer, Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was recaptured on Wednesday (September 13) putting an end to a two-week-long manhunt that had left residents in the suburbs west of Philadelphia on edge, media reports said. Cavalcante was inside the jail after his conviction earlier in August for the brutal killing of his former girlfriend. Authorities had offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to his capture. The fugitive managed to break free from Chester County Prison, located approximately 30 miles (50 km) west of Philadelphia, on August 31. He was able to escape the jail by first climbing between two walls in the jailhouse yard and then ultimately reaching the rooftop.

Prison escape

Cavalcante was awaiting transfer from the county lockup to a state correctional institution to begin serving a life sentence when he planned his escape. The escape of Cavalcante had a profound impact on the local community, with school districts temporarily canceling classes.

Security camera footage captured him on a public garden trail. This footage prompted the police to expand their search operations. The officials urged residents to secure their homes by keeping the doors locked.

Despite all these efforts, he initially managed to slip through an initial perimeter.

Stole a van, rifle

During his time on the run, Cavalcante stole a van and drove approximately 25 miles (40 km) before abandoning the vehicle. By that point, he had also significantly altered his appearance by shaving off his beard.

He also stole a rifle from a garage as the homeowner fired several shots at him, media reports said. In an attempt to seek assistance, Cavalcante reportedly tried to contact several individuals, including his sister.

However, his sister did not provide him with aid. Also, she was subsequently detained for an immigration violation.

A jury had previously found Cavalcante guilty in the April 2021 stabbing death of his former girlfriend at her residence in Schuylkill Township, in the presence of her young children. Following the murder, he had fled the scene, but authorities apprehended him in Virginia hours later.

Additionally, it has come to light that Cavalcante, a Brazilian national, is also a suspect in a 2017 murder in Brazil, reports said quoting the US Marshals Service.

