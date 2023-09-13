Tragic shooting at Louisiana high school leaves student dead and another in custody

In a tragic incident in Louisiana, United States, a shooting incident has claimed the life of a young student.

The tragedy, as per a report by news agency AP, happened at St. Helena College and Career Academy in Greensburg, Louisiana. One student died in the shooting, while two others were injured, one of them critically.

Tragic shooting: What happened?

The shooting incident took place around 3-3:30 pm, when the school was being dismissed, reports ABC News, quoting a representative for the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department.

As per reports, the alleged shooter, a 14-year-old juvenile who is also a student at the school, has been arrested. The two injured students were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment; the student in critical condition had to be airlifted. Their condition is yet to be disclosed.

Charges against the alleged shooter

Talking to the press, Sheriff Nat Williams stated that charges against the juvenile shooter will be released at a later time. Furthermore, authorities have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Addressing the incident on Facebook, the St. Helena Parish School District expressed their condolences and noted that the scene was still active.

"A tragic incident occurred on the campus of St. Helena College and Career Academy," read the statement.

"The scene is still active, and we are working closely with authorities at this time," it added.

They also announced the cancellation of school, a football game, and a School Board meeting until Friday. As per the statement, the institution is making available grief counsellors to the students upon their return.

(With inputs from agencies)

