Ukraine claims Russia launches 'massive' attack on ports of Danube region

Ukrainian officials claimed on Wednesday (September 13) that a "massive" Russian drone attack earlier damaged infrastructure at Ukrainian grain-exporting ports on the Danube River.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the ports of Reni and Izmail had been struck in an attack that damaged warehouses used for grain cargoes, oil storage tanks and administrative buildings. The official said that the attack lasted for more than four hours.

Kyiv alleges that Moscow has increased such attacks on Ukrainian ports and grain facilities since Russia quit a deal that had enabled Ukraine to safely export grain via the Black Sea.

"Another massive attack on the ports of the Danube Region," wrote Kubrakov, further adding that 105 port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine had been damaged and partially destroyed since the grain deal was suspended.

According to Kubrakov, Ukrainian exports of to Asia, Africa and Europe had been reduced by almost three million tonnes per month as a result of the air strikes since July 18.

In recent times, the Danube has emerged as a vital export route since Ukraine's deep Black Sea ports were blocked. Kubrakov said that

"despite the aggressor's attempts to reduce its (Ukraine's) export potential, the ports continue to operate. At the same time, every attack on the port infrastructure of Ukraine is an attack on the food security of the whole world."

Oleh Kiper, who is the governor of the Odesa region that includes the Danube River ports, had said earlier on Wednesday that "damage to the port and other civilian infrastructure was recorded" but gave few details.

Meanwhile, Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, said on Wednesday that that Moscow had no choice but to win. He said that his forces were maintaining "active defence" in the face of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Shoigu acknowledged during his remarks to a reporter for Rossiya-1 state TV that the situation on the front was difficult in places and the autumn campaign was now underway.

He said: "The forces are maintaining active defence on the necessary, essential fronts. In some places, it’s harder, in others simpler. But I can say that the lads and the commander are performing confidently, and reliably defending what we need to defend at the moment – those places, obviously, where the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to break through."

