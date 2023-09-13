Ben Stokes records highest individual score for England in ODIs with sensational ton against New Zealand

England's Test skipper Ben Stokes, who recently made a return to the 50-over squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, scored 182 to set up the new highest individual score for his team in ODIs. Stokes scorched the New Zealand bowling attack in the third ODI of the ongoing ODI series for his record-breaking innings. Stokes' innings, which included 15 fours and nine sixes, came in 124 balls.

Before Stokes, Jason Roy held the record of the highest individual score for England in ODIs with his 180 against Australia in 2018. The innings from Stokes comes at the right moment for England as they look to defend their crown in the ODI World Cup which starts next month on October 5 in India.

Notably, Stokes was also the one who had orchestrated England's maiden World Cup victory in the final against New Zealand in 2019 under dramatic circumstances. With the innings, the Englishman also justified his inclusion in the ODI set-up right away. Stokes's inclusion in the side made a few heads turn as it potentially costed England's up-and-rising star Harry Brook his place in England's World Cup squad.

As for the match, the four-ODI series stood equal at 1-1 going into the third ODI on September 13. Stokes came out to bat in the third over at number four with England two down for 13 in 2.4 overs. The southpaw then added 199 runs for the third wicket with Dawid Malan (96).

Stokes then added 77 runs with his skipper Jos Buttler (38) before New Zealand pulled things back a bit. Stokes was the sixth English wicket to fall but not before he propelled his side to 348 in 44.3 overs. England, who looked set for 400 when Stokes was batting, couldn't capitalize on the platform once he departed and got all-out for 368 runs in 48.1 overs.

