Afghanistan recall pacer Naveen-ul-Haq to ODI squad after two years for upcoming World Cup

Afghanistan have called up fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq back to the ODI fold for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup. Naveen played his last 50-over game for his country in January 2021 against Ireland and is making a comeback to the ODI side after more than two years.

Last year Naveen made himself unavailable for the ODIs in January saying that he was taking a break from the ODIs. The Afghanistan Cricket Board then obliged and didn't pick him for the 50-over games since then. The pacer, however, played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and became quite infamous for being in a spat with Indian batsman Virat Kohli.

Along with Naveen, who played for the Lucknow Super Giants, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir also got into an argument with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Kohli.

Afghanistan will face India on October 11 in New Delhi and the match-up between Virat Kohli and Naveen would be an enticing one to watch. The quadrennial event starts next month on October 5 in India and will go on until November 19. Afghanistan will start their campaign against Bangladesh on October 7 in Dharamsala.

As for the squad, Naveen joins Fazalhaq Farooqi and Abdul Rahman as pacers along with allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai. In the spin department, Rashid Khan leads the quartet which also includes Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad.

Among the batsmen are Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah in the top three with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi set for number four position. The other three players in the squad are Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran and Ikram Alikhil who make the 15.

Apart from these 15 players, Afghanistan have also named three reserve players Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Fareed Ahmad. Afghans, in a huge moment for them, made it to the World Cup after going through qualifiers.

