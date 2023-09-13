Asia Cup: Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim to skip Super Four game against India

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will not be available for the Super Four clash in the Asia Cup against India. Rahim, who last played on September 9, has been 'granted extension of leave' by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to be with his family. The game, which is scheduled on Friday, September 15, is of the least importance with Bangladesh already out of contention to make it to the final of the regional tournament.

Rahim had returned to Dhaka after the game against Sri Lanka on September 9 to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. He was initially expected to join the team for their last game in the Asia Cup but now has been granted permission to stay home.

"Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering [after giving birth], and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time," BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said in a statement. "We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game."

Bangladesh, in Super Four, had lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka and with India already in the final after they won their two games, the winner of Pakistan and Sri Lanka will join Men in Blue in the final. In case rain plays spoilsport in the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka game and the match is abandoned, host Sri Lanka will go through the final.

Mushfiqur has been one of the few bright spots in Bangladesh's otherwise poor Asia Cup campaign where they won a solitary game against Afghanistan in the group stage and lost twice to Sri Lanka & once to Pakistan.

Rahim scored 131 runs in four innings at an average of 32.75 with a highest of 64 against Pakistan in a losing cause.

