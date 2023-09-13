India batsman Shubman Gill rises to career-best number 2 in ICC ODI batsmen rankings

Indian opening batsman Shubman Gill has moved to career-best no. 2 in ICC ODI batsmen rankings after a couple of good scores in the Asia Cup 2023. Gill, who could score only 10 in the group-stage game against Pakistan, scored a couple of fifties after that. He had scored 67 not out against Nepal in the group stage before hitting a sublime 58 against Pakistan in a Super Four clash.

Pak skipper Babar Azam continues to be on top with 863 points - 104 clear of second-placed Gill. There are two more Indians in the top 10 - a first since 2018. While Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were in the top six in 2018, currently it is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at number eight and nine, respectively in the top 10 apart from Gill.

While Kohli had scored a blistering 122 not out in the Super Four clash against Pakistan, Rohit has scored three fifties in the last three ODI innings, all in the Asia Cup. He had scored 74 not out against Nepal in the group stage game before hitting 56 and 53 in two Super Four games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Pakistan also have two more players, in Imam-ul-Haq at number 5 and Fakhar Zaman at number 10, apart from Babar in the top 10. Apart from these six Asian batsmen, rest four places go to a couple of South Africans, one Irish and one Australian batsman.

Rassie van der Dussen from South Africa is at number three while his compatriot Quinton de Kock is at number seven. David Warner represents Australia at number four after a century and a fifty against South Africa in the ongoing four-match ODI series. At number six is Harry Tector from Ireland to round up the top 10.

