Indian captain Rohit Sharma lauds Kuldeep Yadav after SL win sends India to Asia Cup final

Team India went past Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their Super Four face-off in the Asia Cup 2023 edition on Tuesday (September 12) in Colombo. Batting first, India only managed a below-par 213 in 49.1 overs with Rohit Sharma (53) and KL Rahul (39) being the top run-scorers. From Sri Lanka, their spin duo -- Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka -- led the charge as they shared nine wickets, with Wellalage returning with 5 for 40, but the home side's batting line-up didn't turn up as they bundled out for 172 in 41.3 overs to lose the match.

With the win, India have qualified for the Asia Cup final, which will take place on Sunday (September 17) in Colombo. For them, there were a lot of positives in the SL game. They were tested with the bat before their bowlers -- led by Kuldeep Yadav (4 for 43) -- took them to an impressive victory at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After the clash, Indian captain Rohit Sharma lauded Kuldeep for his consistent run in the recent years.

Rohit said after India's win, "For the past year or so bowling really really well. He has done a lot of hard work on his rhythm. He went back to the drawing board and worked on it. The ball is coming out nicely and you can see the results in the last 10 ODIs," captain Rohit said after India's win.

"Was a good game. For us also to play a game like that under pressure on a slightly challenging pitch. Challenging in a lot of aspects. Definitely looking to play on pitches like this to see what we can achieve, we might as well come here and play on pitches like these," Rohit further added.

It is to be noted that Kuldeep is India's leading wicket-taker in 2023 (31 scalps). In the Super Four game versus Pakistan, he returned with 5 for 25 and is in fine form heading into the final and next month's ODI World Cup in India. Thus, he will be Rohit's trump card in the forthcoming ICC event at home.

India will now gear up to face Bangladesh on Friday (September 15) in their last Super Four outing before the final on September 17.

