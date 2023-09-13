It was a physical challenge: Indian stumper KL Rahul reacts to playing 3 successive days in Asia Cup 2023

Team India pulled off a clinical display to beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2023, in Colombo, on Tuesday (September 12). Beating Pakistan by 228 runs in their opening game of the second round, on Monday (September 11), India also went past the Lankans to book a spot in Sunday's (September 17) tournament final. Batting first, India only managed 213 all-out in 49.1 overs but rode on Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer and vital contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah to dismiss SL for 172 in 41.3 overs.

With this win, India cemented their spot in the Asia Cup final, where they will take on the winner of Sri Lanka versus Pakistan face-off, to be held on September 14 in Colombo. Talking about Rohit Sharma & Co., they now have a much-needed two-day break before their last game in the Super Four (versus Bangladesh on September 15). India was on the field for three successive days after their game versus Pakistan -- which kicked off on September 10 -- got stretched to the reserve day, on Monday (September 11), due to rain and wet outfield. Thus, Indian stumper KL Rahul reacted to the team being on the field for three days on the trot and returning with two back-to-back wins.

'It was a physical challenge for us'

After the SL win, Rahul told the broadcasters, "It was amazing throughout. It was a physical challenge for us. The conditions were not ideal. it tested us a lot and I think I was happy to see the intensity of all of us. Obviously happy to contribute to the team. Wanted to give partnerships for the team. I was out for 4-5 months so will take it whatever it comes."

Rahul further added, "We build trust as a team and enjoy playing with each other. We are happy to get the win in the end. Playing for three days in a row was tough and glad we passed the test."

Rahul was drafted into the playing XI at the last-minute ahead of India's face-off versus Pakistan on Sunday. He ended with a fine 111 not out and looked good during the SL game as well, returning with a sublime 39 and being sharp behind the stumps. He has made his international return after a long gap during the Super Four stage and will be desperate to help India win the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

