Asia Cup: India's win vs Sri Lanka was more convincing than Pakistan, says former opener Gautam Gambhir

On Tuesday (September 12), Rohit Sharma-led India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a hard-fought low-scoring Super Four contest at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, to book a spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final. Batting first, India rode on Rohit Sharma's 53, KL Rahul's 39 and Axar Patel's vital 26 to post a below-par 213 in 49.1 overs as Sri Lankan spin duo -- Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka -- wreaked havoc with regular strikes. In reply, Indian bowlers combined to put up a spirited show to dismiss the Lankans for 172 in 41.3 overs.

Throughout the game, India were tested to the core. Their batters struggled versus the SL spinners on a tricky surface -- with a lot of spin and lateral movement on offer -- before they came out all guns blazing with the ball. Despite reducing the Islanders to 25 for 3, India had to overcome some tricky periods with the Lankans -- led by Dhananjaya de Silva (41) and Wellalge (42*) -- striving hard to stay alive in the contest. From 99 for 6, the hosts revamped at 162 for 6, courtesy of Dhananjaya-Wellalge's 63-run seventh-wicket stand, and it was their game to lose before the partnership was broken to end Sri Lanka's resistance.

After India's impressive win, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Gautam Gambhir lauded the overall team effort. He feels it was a more 'convincing' win for the Men in Blue than the one they achieved over Pakistan, where India won by 228 runs on Monday (September 11) in Colombo.

"This victory for me was more convincing than Pakistan. We won against Pakistan by 228 runs but this would give them a lot of confidence," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir further added, "Defending 217 against Sri Lanka, they are a really good side playing against spin. This would give them a lot of confidence going into the final and then the World Cup. because the moment your Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav start firing, I think it gives a lot of confidence to the captain."

With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 30) and Md Siraj (1 for 17) started really well before Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 33) and Kuldeep Yadav (4 for 43) led India to a hard-fought win to take the national side to the summit clash. The Asia Cup final will take place on September 17, in Colombo, with India taking on the winner of the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka match (on September 14).

WATCH WION LIVE HERE