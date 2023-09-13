Explained: How India and Pakistan could meet in the Asia Cup 2023 final

Team India sealed their place in their final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 after they beat Sri Lanka in a tight contest on Tuesday, September 13 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The 41-run win for India saw Bangladesh’s challenge at the continental event come to an end, having earlier lost to both co-hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan. With another spot in the final up for grabs this is how India vs Pakistan contest could take place in the final.

All Asia Cup final scenarios

The Men in Blue had a memorable 24 hours on Monday and Tuesday evening as they got the better of Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively at the Asia Cup Super Four stage. Bangladesh are no longer in the race for the final having lost to Sri Lanka by 21 runs and Pakistan by seven wickets. This leaves both Pakistan and Sri Lanka scrambling for the other spot in the final.

Despite losing to India by a record margin, Pakistan’s net run rate won’t be an issue if they are to reach the final. The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan clash on Thursday will be a virtual semifinal, with the winner going through to the final. While Sri Lanka sit second in the Super Four standings, they will be piped for the spot by Babar Azam’s men if they get the better of them. A win for Sri Lanka will also see them reach the final for the second year running as they will attend four points.

On the flip side, India’s contest against Bangladesh will be a dead rubber and could offer them the opportunity to rotate the squad. Shreyas Iyer could be drafted into the team with Mohammed Shami also in the frame to play the Bangladesh contest.

What happened in the India vs Sri Lanka contest?

The contest played at the R.Premadasa Stadium saw India win by 41 runs while defending 213 on the board. Spinners from both sides were in top form as they scalped 16 wickets in total with India’s entire batting unit falling prey to the exploits of Dunith Wellalage (5 wickets) and Charith Asalanka (4 wickets) while Kuldeep was once again on song with four wickets for Team India.

