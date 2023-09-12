Asia Cup: Spinners headline low-scoring affair as India register 41-run win to book place in Sunday's final

Rohit Sharma’s Team India has reached the final of the Asia Cup 2023 after a spin-dominated day in Colombo. The contest played at the R.Premadasa Stadium saw India win by 41 runs while defending 213 on the board. Spinners from both sides were in top form as they scalped 16 wickets in total with India’s entire batting unit falling prey to the exploits of Dunith Wellalage (5 wickets) and Charith Asalanka (4 wickets) while Kuldeep was once again on song with four wickets for Team India.

India defend 213

Tasked to defend 213 for India, Sri Lanka did not have the best start as they lost three wickets in the first powerplay. The hosts were 25/3 before Sadeera Samarawickrama (17) and Asalanka (22) built a mini-partnership of 43 runs for the fourth wicket. India quickly gained control of the contest with another three quick-fire wickets as Sri Lanka were 99/6 with Kuldeep and Jadeja running riot with the ball.

However, India then faced a frustrating period as Sri Lanka almost gained a commanding position in the match. Dhananjaya de Silva (41) and Dunith Wellalage (42) stitched 63 runs for the seventh wicket as Sri Lanka needed just 51 runs to win the contest before the former was dismissed.

Kuldeep then wrapped the tail, ending with figures of 43/4 while Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets each for India. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 172 and will have a tough task in hand when they take on Pakistan.

Sri Lanka restrict India

Earlier, the pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were seen in great nick before the latter was dismissed by Wellalage on his first ball of the match. Gill failed to judge the flight of the delivery and was nowhere near when he was castled on the first ball of the 12th over. The pair put together 80 runs for the opening wicket before the landslide of wickets started for India.

The 20-year-old did not sit back in his exploits as he got the better of skipper Rohit on 53 before striking big with Virat Kohli’s wicket. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were then in the firing line as they were dismissed for 39 and 5 respectively. Wellalage’s impact left Team India in a spot of bother as they quickly went from 80/0 to 186/9, losing nine wickets in a span of 106 runs. India were finally bowled out for 213 in 49.1 overs.

India will now take on Bangladesh on Friday, September 15 with qualification already secured while Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan on Thursday in a virtual knockout. The winner of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan will likely face India in the final on Sunday at the same venue.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE