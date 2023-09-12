Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma becomes sixth Indian to complete 10,000 ODI runs during Ind-SL Super Four clash

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma completed 10,000 runs in ODI format on Tuesday, September 12 in the Super Four clash against Sri Lanka as he added another feather to his impressive hat. The Asia Cup 2203 contest against Sri Lanka also saw Rohit become the sixth Indian to reach the milestone as Team India looks to take a step toward the final. In doing so, he joins the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to complete 10,000 ODI runs for India.

Rohit Sharma completes 10k in ODIs

The 36-year-old has been in great touch for India in the last two matches having scored fifties and needed just 22 to complete 10,000 ODI runs heading into the contest. On the fifth ball of the seventh over, Rohit lifted Kasun Rajitha for six which saw him reach the milestone. He became the second quickest to reach the feat after Virat in 241 innings while the former needed 205.

Fastest to 10,000 ODI runs (by innings)

205 - Virat Kohli

241 - Rohit Sharma

259 - Sachin Tendulkar

263 - Sourav Ganguly

266 - Ricky Ponting

Rohit becomes sixth Indian to record 10k runs in ODIs

The talisman from Mumbai also became the sixth to record the feat after the likes of Tendulkar, Virat, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni. He is also the second batter from Mumbai to complete 10,000 runs IN ODIs for India. Tendulkar leads the chart with 18426 runs while Virat comes second in the list with 13024 runs. The Delhi-batter completed his 13000 runs in the Pakistan contest on Monday.

India batters with 10,000 runs in ODIs

18426 - Sachin Tendulkar

13024 - Virat Kohli

11363 - Sourav Ganguly

10889 - Rahul Dravid

10773 - MS Dhoni

10001 - Rohit Sharma*

India chase final berth

A win for India will see them take a giant step towards the final of the Asia Cup having won by a record margin against arch-rivals Pakistan on Monday. Another big win could see them book their berth in the final while they also play Bangladesh on Friday in their final Super Four clash. A defeat for Sri Lanka will also see their encounter against Pakistan being a virtual eliminator for a place in the final on Sunday.

