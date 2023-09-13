Putin assures to build satellites for North Korea, Kim supports ‘sacred battle’ with West

Russia President Vladimir Putin hosted North Korea’s Kim Jong-un at the country’s spaceport in far east Vostochny Cosmodrome on Wednesday (Sept 13) to begin talks on a range of issues like arms deal, space cooperation and humanitarian aid.

Putin said the location was chosen as Moscow planned to help North Korea with its satellite programmes, RIA Novosti reported.

During the more than an hour meeting, Putin assured that Russia will help North Korea in building satellites, while Kim extended his support to Moscow’s “sacred fight” against the West.

Kim also praised Russia for having "stood up against the hegemonic forces" to defend its sovereignty and security, a veiled reference to the US and the West, and said he has expressed "the full and unconditional support to all that Russia does in response."

'Will always stand by Russia'

"And that in the frontline of anti-imperialism and independence, I will always be standing with Russia, I’m using this opportunity to make it clear," the North Korean leader said.

Regarding arms deal, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the dialogue also centred on defence cooperation, but did not provide any further information.

When asked about reports of arms talks between the two, Peskov said "the full range of relations [between the two countries] implies dialogue and interaction in sensitive areas, such as military interaction," according to state-run outlet Russia 1.

Kim's powerful sister among delegates in Russia

"All other issues concern only our two sovereign countries," he added. "And they should not be a subject of concern to any third state. Our cooperation is carried out for the benefit of the peoples of our two countries, but not against anyone."

Also read | When Chinese G20 delegation refused to get their big bags scanned by security

Kim's powerful entourage includes Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader, his number two and commander of the Korean People's Army Ri Pyong Chol, Pak Jong Chon, and Jo Chun Ryong, the director of North Korea's Munitions Industry Department.

While Putin was accompanied by Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

(With inputs from agencies)