'There's nothing for Russia': Putin aide slams US ceasefire proposal to end Ukraine war

Yuri Ushakov, a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Thursday (March 13) that the US proposal on the Ukraine ceasefire gives Russia "nothing", stressing that it only gives Ukrainians an opportunity to regroup.

Trump threatens 200 per cent tariff on wine, champagne from France, other EU countries

US President Donald Trump, on Thursday (Mar 13), threatened to slap a whopping 200 per cent tariff on wine, champagne, and other alcoholic products from France and other European Union countries.

'No meaningful response shows Russia seeks to prolong war': Zelensky hopes US compels them to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (March 13) said that the world has still not heard a "meaningful response from Russia" to the ceasefire proposal, stressing that this shows Moscow seeks to prolong the war.

Tamil Nadu drops rupee symbol from budget, escalating three-language row

The Tamil Nadu government has dropped the national rupee symbol, replacing it with the Tamil letter ‘Ru’ in the state budget logo, escalating the ongoing three-language controversy.

'Anti-Israel circus known as UN Human Rights Council': Netanyahu rejects UN finding on Gaza 'genocidal acts'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday (Mar 13), strongly rejected a UN investigation's findings, labeling them "false and absurd". The investigation alleged that Israel had committed "genocidal acts" in the Gaza Strip.

Who is Aleksej Besciokov? India arrests Russian resident at US request for running $96 bn crypto scam

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Lithuanian national and Russian resident Aleksej Besciokov for allegedly using the cryptocurrency exchange Garantex to launder criminal proceeds.

Watch: Brawl breaks out in Argentina parliament amid pensioners protest against President Javier Milei

Argentina witnessed massive political upheaval on Wednesday (Mar 12), with politicians punching each other in parliament over the crypto scandal and protesters taking to the streets against President Javier Milei’s austerity measures.

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams will return to Earth on THIS date | Check here

Long-time stranded NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's return to Earth has once again got delayed after SpaceX and NASA postponed the launch of a replacement crew to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday (March 12).

Aamir Khan introduces girlfriend Gauri to media at meet-and-greet event ahead of his 60th birthday

Aamir Khan has found love again. A day before his 60th birthday, Aamir met media persons for an informal meeting and revealed that he is in a committed relationship. Khan introduced Gauri to the media and stated that the two have known each other for over 25 years.

England's Harry Brook banned for two years after opting out of IPL 2025 - Report

England white-ball vice-captain Harry Brook has been banned for two years from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he opted out of Delhi Capitals. Brook for the second consecutive season opted out of the IPL after he was purchased by Delhi Capitals in the November auctions. The ban means he won’t be available for selection in the upcoming seasons while DC now search for other options.