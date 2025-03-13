US President Donald Trump, on Thursday (Mar 13), threatened to slap a whopping 200 per cent tariff on wine, champagne, and other alcoholic products from France and other European Union countries.

The move comes in retaliation against the EU's planned tariffs on US-produced whiskey.

"The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the US," he added.

The EU, on Wednesday (Mar 12), announced tariffs to counter US moves on steel and aluminum, affecting around $28 billion worth of US goods in stages from the month of April.

'Deeply disappointing'

US whiskey distillers expressed strong discontent with the EU's decision to impose tariffs on American whiskey, labeling it "deeply disappointing".

"Reimposing these debilitating tariffs at a time when the spirits industry continues to face a slowdown in US marketplace will further curtail growth and negatively impact distillers and farmers in states across the country," said Distilled Spirits Council head Chris Swonger in a statement on Wednesday, according to news agency AFP.

Trump doubles tariff on Canada steel, aluminum to 50%

Earlier, Trump, on Tuesday, (Mar 11), announced that he's doubling the tariff on all steel and aluminum imports from Canada, hiking it from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Calling Canada "one of the highest tariffing nations anywhere in the world," he said that the import duties will go into effect "tomorrow morning (Mar 12)".

"Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on “Electricity” coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to ad an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. This will go into effect TOMORROW MORNING, March 12th," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social handle.

