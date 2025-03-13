England white-ball vice-captain Harry Brook is set to be banned for two years from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he opted out of Delhi Capitals. Brook for the second consecutive season opted out of the IPL after he was purchased by Delhi Capitals in the November auctions. The ban means he won’t be available for selection in the upcoming seasons while DC now search for other options.

England Cricketer Harry Brook has been banned from playing in the IPL for the next two years after he withdrew himself after being selected in the auction: IPL Official — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2025

Harry Brook banned for two years

"England Cricketer Harry Brook has been banned from playing in the IPL for the next two years after he withdrew himself after being selected in the auction," a senior IPL official said as quoted by ANI.

As stated by the IPL governing council before the mega auctions in November, a player cannot withdrew from the upcoming season unless an independent body approves the same for any miscellaneous reason. For Brook his withdrawal was not approved by the IPL council, meaning he will have to sit out of the upcoming two seasons.

Brook has been in fine form for England and recently scored a brilliant triple hundred against Pakistan in the Test format. He played a key role in England’s 2022 T20 World Cup win and has been an all-format player for Brendon McCullum’s side. The fine form had also seen him get promoted to vice-captain’s role.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL," Brook had said in a statement. "I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters."

"I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy, I have dreamt of playing for my country, and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level,” Brook added.