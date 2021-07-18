Top 10 world news: Protests against Thai PM, Taliban 'favours political settlement' and more

As Thailand faces one of the worst Covid waves, locals took to the streets protesting and demanding the resignation of Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha's over his handling of the Covid outbreak. This has come after the government announced the extension of Covid restrictions.

After the Doha talks between representatives of the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents, over the weekend, the Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada says that he "strenuously favours" a political settlement over the conflict in Afghanistan.

Thai police deploy water cannons, rubber bullets against protestors denouncing PM

Locals took to the streets shortly after Thai government officials announced they would extend Coronavirus restrictions protesting over premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha's handling of Covid outbreak.

Taliban leader 'favours political settlement' to Afghan conflict

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban's supreme leader, said on Sunday he "strenuously favours" a political settlement of the Afghan conflict.

Credibility crisis: How effective are Chinese Covid vaccines?

Inspite of many countries depending on the Chinese vaccines, in recent weeks, there has been an increase in concern over Chinese vaccines.

Wearing masks only sure way to help slow spread of coronavirus: Scientists

In the midst of several countries freeing up all Covid regulations, scientists urge governments and people to continue wearing masks to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel visits flood-affected area

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with survivors and assessed the damage in the flood-affected region of Germany that has suffered severe floods in recent days, which have claimed more than 183 lives, injured hundreds, and displaced dozens.

Exile headquarters: Why is Miami the 'hotbed' of Latin American assassinations and coup?

Jovenel Moise's killing may have been a shock, the assassination's connection to Miami is not that surprising as the Miami-Florida connection remains infamous for the past many years.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister: Afghan envoy daughter's kidnapping case to be solved in 72 hours

According to Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the kidnapping of the daughter of an Afghanistani ambassador is expected to be solved within 72 hours.

Learn to switch off, says Pope Francis after successful surgery

In his first public appearance post his hospitalisation, Pope Francis made a suggestion to the faithful asking themto take a break and switch off from the stresses of modern life.

South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa, joins clean-up mission after week of violence

The country has now begun to clean up the violence and chaos that erupted after the sentencing of former president Jacob Zuma. South Africa's current President, Cyril Ramaphosa has also gotten involved in the cleanup efforts.

Get to know the who's who of Blue Origin's first crewed flight

Let's take a look at the four people who are part of the maiden flight of Blue Origin. For the very first time, four people will cross the Karman line, which separates Earth's atmosphere from space.