Thai police deploy water cannons, rubber bullets against protestors denouncing PM

A little after the Thailand government announced plans to extend coronavirus restrictions, locals took to the streets to denounce Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha's handling of the Covid infections.

Thailand is currently facing one of the worst Covid waves as hospitals are struggling to cater to the needs of patients. The government has been coming under pressure for the increasing infections and death toll.

Protestors defied the rule of small gatherings and took to the streets in hundreds to demand the resignation of Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha. "We will die from Covid if we stay home, that is why we have to come out," a protestor was heard yelling before listing out three demands. "Prayut Chan-O-Cha must resign without any condition; the second is a budget cut to the monarchy and army to be used against Covid, and the third is to bring in mRNA vaccine."

Locals also unveiled a large banner on road that had the face of the former military chief. Protestors took turns stomping the leader's face on the poster. Thailand police deployed water cannons to stop the protestors.

The protest came as Thailand extended the existing coronavirus regulations that include travel curbs, mall closures, and a night-time curfew.

This decision was taken after Thailand reported 11,397 new infections and 101 deaths, taking the toll to 403,386 cases and 3,341 fatalities. The reason behind this new wave in Thailand is the new Alpha and Delta variants of COVID-19.

The government is also, reportedly, planning to introduce a few more restrictions on movement in and the country, to break the chain of new infections.