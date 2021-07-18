Wearing masks only sure way to help slow spread of coronavirus: Scientists

As several countries inch towards completely lifting all Covid regulations, scientists are urging governments and people to continue wearing face coverings to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

UK scientists have come together to protest against unlocking the economy and have urged locals to continue wearing masks in enclosed public spaces. Experts believe wearing masks in cafes, restaurants, pubs, theatres and indoor gatherings is the best way to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Also read | All adults in Britain offered a COVID-19 shot ahead of Monday reopening

"If you don’t wear masks, the virus will spread further. It is as simple as that," Julian Tang, a clinical virologist at Leicester University was quoted by the Guardian.

As the cases in the country continue to rise and people are getting more comfortable with the idea of abandoning Covid precautions, the experts have warned that the country could be forced into another lockdown towards the end of the year if the trend continues.

He also explained that masks work both ways as it limits the spread of infected particles from a person and also helps the mask-wearer from getting infected by anyone else.

ALso read | UK's health secretary, Sajid Javid, tests positive for coronavirus

"If you assume that a mask at least halves transmission, that means that for every 1,000 virus particles an infected person breathes out, only 500 will leave your mask. Then, when those particles reach someone else, similarly their masks will ensure at least a twofold reduction in the number of viruses reaching their mouths or noses," Tang explained in the Observer. "In other words, of the 1,000 virus particles an infected person has breathed out, only 250 or so will reach another person. That should reduce infection rates, and that is why masks are important."

Scientists have warned people that there is a high probability that one out of several fellow restaurant guests or train passengers is infected by COVID-19, and thus, wearing a face mask in such situations becomes critical.