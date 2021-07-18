Exile headquarters: Why is Miami the 'hotbed' of Latin American assassinations and coup

In a shocking announcement, Haiti President, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated in his home in the hills above Port-au-Prince, while his wife survived the attack.

While the assassination was a shock, its connection to the US’s Miami-Florida area has not come as a surprise. The Miami-Florida connection of major criminals has been infamous for several years.

This time, too, the main suspect of Moise’s assassination, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, is a Haitian with a strong connection to the Miami area. Another detainee is a Haitian-American and the security firm, Counter Terrorist Unit Federal Academy (CTU), which has been accused of recruiting these criminals, is also reportedly based in the area near the Miami International airport.

Operation Gideon

While the Haitian authorities were busy nabbing the assassinators, the world worked on finding the similarities between this assassination and the recent raid on Venezuela in May 2020.

In late 2019, a former US army sergeant, Jordan Gourdreau, turned his Miami apartment into the headquarters of Operation Gideon. The 43-year-old used his years of experience as a green beret in Iraq and Afghanistan and mapped out a plan to overthrow and kidnap Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro.

However, his dreams of carrying out a successful coup fell apart very soon and he found himself, along with his partner, being paraded by the Venezuelan authorities in the streets, to set an example. Reportedly, eight people were killed and more than 100 were arrested for this unsuccessful coup attempt.

The Haiti President’s assassination also played out close to the heart of the US' crime city.

Miami’s power-hungry groups

As years after years, Miami pops up in the investigations against such assassinations and coups, it makes one wonder what is it about Miami that leads all investigators back to this infamous and unlabelled ‘sin city’.

Miami, in general, has a lot of exile communities who have been dreaming about overthrowing the government of their home country and returning back to their beloved homeland. Add to that a large population of retired, military veterans experienced in areas of Latin America and the Caribbean, and a long history of corrupt politics — and you have the perfect recipe of mercenary missions.

The exile communities in the area operate in an autonomous fashion. These communities have their own internal leadership that holds more local power than the officially elected government. In addition to having their own political governance, communities also run their own radio stations and media houses that run their own agenda. This, in turn, affects voting in the official elections, too. For example, the existence of the Cuban and Venezuelan diaspora had played a huge part in swinging votes to Trump from Florida in the 2016 and 2020 US elections.

As many experts define, Miami is an area full of people aching to return to their homeland but on their own conditions and under their rule.

The coast from Miami to Fort Lauderdale, till West palm Beach is dominantly owned by Latin American states, mainly by Cuban, Haitian and Venezuelan communities. While the Cubans reside in areas of Little Havana, Haiti communities populate area towards the north and the area near Doral is mainly owned by Venezuelans.

Private security firms

In recent years, several private security firms have sprouted across South Florida. There are several private security firms being run by the former US special forces who are hoping to find a comfortable yet meaningful retirement in the area.

The firm which has been named for helping in the Haitian president’s assassination was also reported to having ties with the Miami security circle. However, these connections were not confirmed yet.

As per local media reports, the criminals had hoped to kidnap the deceased President and experts believe the plan was far worse than mere murder. However, the fact that the plan failed has only added chaos in the country, which was also suffering due to a staggering economy and dangerous pandemic.

Whether or not the connection to Miami was actually true is something that will soon be revealed in further investigations.