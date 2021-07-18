South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa, joins clean-up mission after week of violence

After more than a week of violence and chaos in the country, South Africa has now started a post-riot clean-up and the President, Cyril Ramaphosa has joined the movement.

South Africa burst into waves of violence after former President Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail in a corruption case.

After the sentence was announced, hundreds of locals took to streets to protest the ruling. The violence led to death of more than 200 people, looting of several stores and homes and left many injured.

Now, after more than a week, the President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has taken to the streets to motivate people to join the clean-up movement. Urging people to stop violence and come together as a nation, his government warned locals against any form of vigilantism and urged people to stay clear of any form of racial injustice.

"We all admit there were lapses... we will gather ourselves and do a proper review," Ramaphosa told a gathering outside a mall in Soweto township. "People want to defend what we have in the form of democracy, our constitution and economy."

He has also assured a proper review and investigation of the violence. Since the chaos broke out in the country, people have been struggling to gain access to basic necessities as several households were severely affected by the looting of shops and attacks on homes.