Top 10 world news: President Joe Biden's speech at UNGA, report on climate crisis, and more

'We are not seeking a new cold war': US President Joe Biden at UNGA

US President Joe Biden spoke at the United Nations General Assembly's 76th session on Tuesday, saying that the pandemic has been a time of "great grief and incredible possibilities," but that the world now has a chance to make a difference.

Massive drug haul: Indian authorities reveal how heroin worth $2.7 bn was busted on way from Afghanistan

Two persons were arrested while further search is taking place across India, in connection with the seizure of around 3,000 kgs of heroin, originating from Afghanistan, from a port in India's Gujarat state.

Alarm to wake up world: Key points from strong speech by Secretary General Antonio Guterres at UNGA

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned global leaders that the world has never been more threatened or more divided, and is facing the "greatest cascade" of crises, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, a global climate crisis, and unrest in Afghanistan and other countries as examples.

President Biden, PM Modi's meeting will strengthen deep ties, says US ahead of UNGA

Ahead of the UN General Assembly, the White House said the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will "strengthen deep ties" and "shared democratic values" between the two countries.

Climate crisis may increase trafficking and slavery, says report

A new report reveals that people who are forced to leave their homes as an impact of climate crisis are at risk of modern slavery and human trafficking in the coming times.

Frustration for New Zealand returnees as COVID-19 quarantine waiting list hits 30,000

Overseas New Zealanders who are now trying to return home are facing a queue of tens of thousands of people as the country reopens bookings to cross the border.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, others lose over $26 billion wealth due to Evergrande crisis

Evergrande, the biggest real estate developer in China, which is staring at bankruptcy, hit the world’s biggest fortunes, with the richest people losing billions of dollars.

Goldman Sachs says India could surpass the UK as the world’s 5th largest stock market by 2024

India might soon expand its market value by $400 billion, with Indian start-ups generating $10 billion through IPOs so far in 2021 and 150 private companies lining up to list on the country's stock exchange, Goldman Sachs has predicted.

In a first, sex worker group gets unionised in Canada

In a pathbreaking move, one of the oldest sex worker organisation based in Toronto has become the first of its kind to get unionised in the country under the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

Alexander Litvinenko: Russia responsible for assassination of ex-spy, European court rules

The European Court of Human Rights has found that Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006.