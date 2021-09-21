Alexander Litvinenko: Russia responsible for assassination of ex-spy, European court rules

The European Court of Human Rights has found that Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006.

Litvinenko was a former Russian FSB agent who joined MI6 after fleeing to the United Kingdom.

He died in agony after being poisoned with Polonium 210, a rare and extremely strong radioactive isotope, in London in 2006.







The grave of murdered ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko is seen at Highgate Cemetery in London, Britain, January 21, 2016. (Reuters Photo)

His assassination was thought to have been personally sanctioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Russia has always denied participation.



The court stated in a statement that "Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the United Kingdom."

In 1998, Litvinenko, who had previously served in both the FSB and the KGB, went public with charges that he had been asked to investigate the possibility of murdering a wealthy businessman.



After being discharged by the FSB, he fled Russia and was given refuge in the United Kingdom in 2001.

Litvinenko "got involved in exposing corruption and links to organised crime in the Russian intelligence agencies," according to the European Court of Human Rights' decision.

