Top 10 world news: Portuguese PM Costa resigns over corruption probe, & more

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa resigned on Tuesday (Nov 7) over his involvement in a corruption scandal. Costa's resignation was accepted by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Major Gennadiy Chastiakov, a close adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Army, was killed on his birthday after a grenade that was placed amongst his birthday gifts exploded. According to the government, Chastiakov was showing his gift to his son when the explosion took place.

In other news, the Indian Supreme Court on Tuesday reiterated that its earlier order banning the use of barium and prohibited chemicals in firecrackers is applicable across the country, and not just to Delhi and its adjoining areas.

A video of a former IDF soldier was shared on social media in which he was seen supporting the Palestinians amid the escalating Israel-Hamas war. In the video, the former IDF soldier – identified as Leif Manson – was seen carrying a Palestinian flag and expressing his disappointment with Israel.

The Colombian government is planning to recover the ‘Holy Grail of shipwrecks’, along with its treasures which are estimated to be worth around $20 billion, from the bottom of the ocean. The government said that the ship “San Jose” was sunk in 1708 by the British navy off the port of Cartagena and added that the shipwreck, filled with treasures, would be recovered as soon as possible.

The Indian government has issued an advisory to social media firms including X, Instagram and Facebook calling all these giants to remove morphed images within 24 hours, said an official source on Tuesday (Nov 7).

Highly sensitive information of the US military personnel, including their families, and veterans, is being sold online in pennies and dimes per person, a new study from Duke University has found. The data includes the personnel's health status, details of their family members, their home address, and work location.

Resistance groups in Myanmar who have been fighting the military junta for nearly two weeks, seized a district capital in the north on Monday (Nov 6) after taking state offices and a police station, the news agency Associated Press reported citing local media.

Afghanistan opening batter Ibrahim Zadran has thanked legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for the century he scored against Australia at the World Cup. Zadran carried his bat through and scored a 143-ball 129-run innings, laced with eight boundaries and three maximums in front of a noisy Wankhede crowd.