Dior reportedly replaces Bella Hadid with Israeli model in campaign; faces backlash online

Luxury fashion house Dior is getting brutally trolled online and the hashtag "Boycott Dior" is trending on social media platform X, which was formerly called Twitter. Wondering what sparked the outrage? Well, if reports are anything to go by, the fashion house has replaced Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid with Israeli model May Tager in their latest ad campaign.

The news, originally reported by the Turkish news agency Yeni Şafak English, sent shockwaves through social media and ignited the hashtag. A local Israeli newspaper also appeared to confirm the news later. "While many companies around the world refrain from openly supporting Israel, international brand Dior has chosen Israeli model May Tager to lead their campaign, a role previously held by Bella Hadid, who has long been an advocate for the Palestinian cause and a vocal critic of Israel," it noted.

This move by Dior has received a lot of backlash from netizens on X, with one writing, "The fact that Dior still gives the wife-beater Johnny Depp a platform despite everything that happened just tells you everything about that brand. Vile and unprofessional to target Bella when she has been vocal about Palestine from the very beginning." Another wrote, "The worst fashion decision taken so far! I’ll reevaluate my luxury purchase too! Hope a lot will follow!" A third X post read, "Boycott every brand under LVMH including Dior (if you have the money)."

Bella Hadid, a vocal advocate for the Palestinian cause and a critic of Israeli policies, has been the face of Dior Beauty since 2016. However, in a promotional video for the brand's new perfume La Collection Privee from its holiday collection, May Tager was prominently featured, suggesting her new role as the campaign's leader.

While Dior has not issued an official statement regarding the change, the move has raised questions about the brand's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Bella Hadid's outspoken support for Palestine, including her condemnation of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, has made her a prominent figure in the debate.

Neither Dior nor Bella has addressed the alleged switch.

Hadid has continued to voice her support for Palestine, even in the face of death threats and online harassment. In a recent Instagram post, she shared her thoughts on the ongoing conflict, stating, "I've been sent hundreds of death threats daily, my phone number has been leaked, and my family has felt to be in danger. But I cannot be silenced any longer. Fear is not an option."

Hadid emphasised the importance of speaking out against violence and injustice, stating, "The people and children of Palestine, especially in Gaza, cannot afford our silence. We are not brave - they are."