Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa resigns over corruption probe

Lisbon, PortugalEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Nov 07, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

File photo: Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa speaks in a press conference during the Portugal-Brazil Summit, at Belem Cultural Centre in Lisbon, Portugal, April 22, 2023 Photograph:(AFP)

Costa announced he would step down as head of state on Tuesday in the wake of a corruption scandal involving energy contracts. 

Portugal's head of state Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Tuesday (Nov 7) said that he accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Antonio Costa was accused of his involvement in a corruption scandal.

After accepting Costa's resignation, the president called a meeting for parties represented in parliament on Wednesday to organise an early election, according to a statement from the Portuguese presidency.

Costa announced he would step down as head of state on Tuesday in the wake of a corruption scandal involving energy contracts. 

"The duties of prime minister are not compatible with any supsicion of my integrity. In these circumstances, I have presented my resignation to the president of the Republic" who will now have to formally accept it, Costa told a press conference.  

Navya Beri

