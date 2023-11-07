‘Holy Grail of Shipwrecks’, holding treasures worth $20bn, to be recovered from Colombia's sea

The Colombian government is planning to recover the ‘Holy Grail of shipwrecks’, along with its treasures which are estimated to be worth around $20 billion, from the bottom of the ocean.

The government said that the ship “San Jose” was sunk in 1708 by the British navy off the port of Cartagena and added that the shipwreck, filled with treasures, would be recovered as soon as possible.

It is believed that the ship had sunk when it was filled with a huge amount of treasure aboard which included 200 tonnes of emeralds, silver and eleven million gold coins.

In November 2015, when the shipwreck was found, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos stated that the treasure was “the most valuable that has been found in the history of humanity.”

A team of navy divers had discovered the San Jose in 2015, which was found lying nearly 3,100 feet below the surface of the ocean.

In the pictures of the shipwreck taken by the navy divers, the ship was seen perfectly preserved even though it had been lying on the floor of the ocean for more than three centuries.

The Colombian government stated that they plan to retrieve the ship before President Gustavo Petro’s office term ends in 2026.

Dispute over claim on the treasure?

After the officials recover the shipwreck, there will likely be a dispute over who will have a claim on the bounty.

It has been claimed by a US salvage consortium, named Glocca Morra, that they had discovered the shipwreck in 1981, however, this was disputed by the Colombian government who claimed that they had found the galleon independently with a team of divers in 2015 at another location, which they refused to reveal.

Glocca Morra has stated that the Colombian government owes them $10 billion and added that the shipwreck’s co-ordinates were handed over by them to the Colombian authorities.

The Colombian government has been sued by the company for half of the treasure which is worth $10 billion and currently, they are hearing the arbitration case in London, as per Bloomberg.

Colombian Minister of Culture Juan David Correa, however, stated that the team of the government had visited the co-ordinated shared by the company and no trace of the San Jose was found by them.

Ownership over the sunken ship has also been claimed by Spain and Bolivia’s indigenous Qhara Qhara nation.



