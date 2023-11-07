Myanmar: Resistance groups claim first capture of district capital from junta

Resistance groups in Myanmar who have been fighting the military junta for nearly two weeks, seized a district capital in the north on Monday (Nov 6) after taking state offices and a police station, the news agency Associated Press reported citing local media. As per the report, Kawlin in the Sangaing region is the first capital seized by resistance forces in a four-day offensive after the junta ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

Sangaing has been a stronghold of armed resistance to the army. Last Friday, clashes began at Kawlin with coordinated attacks by a combined force of at least three local resistance groups including the Kawlin People's Defense Force. Videos posted by local media outlets showed resistance fighters clearing the bodies of soldiers and police killed in battle from damaged buildings.

On Oct 27, ethnic rebel groups including the Arakan Army (AA) and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) said that they launched a military operation against the junta.

20 military personnel, 3 resistance fighters killed

A resident told the Associated Press that resistance fighters seized the Kawlin police station last Sunday and a township administration office a day later. By Monday morning, resistance groups took control of the whole district.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said the Kachin Independence Army and the Kachin Independence Organization were among the resistance forces taking part.

He further said that over 20 military personnel and three resistance fighters were killed in the clashes and the number of civilians killed was not yet known.

Another resident, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the news agency that around 30,000 including inmates of the local jail, were evacuated into forests and nearby villages by resistance fighters to avoid deaths from air strikes.

Residents unable to reach family members

Internet and mobile services were almost completely cut off in the area as the fighting intensified. Several Kawlin residents who have been away from the town said on Monday that since last Saturday, they have been unable to reach their family members in the district capital by phone.

Meanwhile, the United Nations expressed concerns at the heavy fighting in Myanmar.

"We are alarmed by the heavy fighting, particularly in Shan State in the northern part of the country, with reports of... airstrikes that led to civilian casualties and tens of thousands being newly displaced internally," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that, since 26 October nearly 33,000 men, women and children have been displaced," Dujarric added.