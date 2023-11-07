Directions to regulate firecrackers meant for entire India, not just Delhi: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (Nov 7) reiterated that its earlier order banning the use of barium and prohibited chemicals in firecrackers are applicable across the country, and not just to Delhi and its adjoining areas.

The order comes days before the Diwali celebrations on November 12.

The clarification came while hearing a plea seeking direction to the Rajasthan government to comply with the top court’s order on the ban on barium crackers and minimising air and noise pollution.

“At this juncture, no specific order will be necessary in as much as this Court in the course of hearing the petitions has passed several orders, where steps have been indicated to minimise and avoid air as well as noise pollution. Hence the said orders will bind every state in the country, including the state of Rajasthan,” a bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice M M Sundresh said in its order, reports LiveLaw outlet.

“Therefore, we make it clear that the state of Rajasthan would also take note of this and take all steps to minimize air and noise pollution, not only during the festival season but even thereafter" the bench stated.

'Celebrate Diwali, but with moderation'

Justice Sundresh said that celebrations must take place, but not at the cost of the environment.

“Celebrations can take place, but with some moderation. One can bring happiness to others with celebrations, but not at the cost of the environment,” Justice Sundresh said, according to the Hindu newspaper.

Justice Bopanna noted that adults, not children, tend to go overboard while bursting crackers galore, with no thought of the pollution and discomfort caused by them.

“Due to awareness spread in school, children do not burst crackers much. It is the adults who do it,” Justice Bopanna said, adding that people easily dodge time restrictions imposed for bursting crackers.

Order binding

“If we give a 10.30 pm limit, they will burst their entire stock of crackers by 10 pm All they think of is finishing their stock of crackers,” he remarked.

The court reminded the responsibilities of the state governments in minimising air and noise pollution not only during festive seasons but also otherwise as well.

The Supreme Court bench asserted that the order on firecrackers is binding on all states, including Rajasthan, the bench reiterated.