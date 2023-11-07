Delhi poor AQI: What is GRAP and its stages? Indian capital's pollution control plan

For the past week, Delhi has been suffering from its worst air pollution with air quality index (AQI) hitting as high as 400 and even 999 in some areas. To combat deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) on Nov 2.

Stage III of GRAP is operationalised when the AQI stands in the ‘severe’ category from 401-450. Later, when AQI crossed 450-mark, the CAQM invoked an 8-point action plan as per Stage-IV of the GRAP on Monday in the entire Delhi-NCR region.

What is GRAP and when it is imposed?

GRAP is a set of emergency action plans which is implemented in four stages depending upon the severity of the air pollution that is determined by the air quality index (AQI).

In 2016, a Supreme Court ruling in the case of MC Mehta vs Union of India case addressed the air quality in the Delhi-NCR region and ordered the creation of GRAP with different AQI categories from Moderate to Severe.

Following the SC ruling, the Centre decided to set up the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining regions. CQAM was set up as a statutory body which works in accordance with other States to develop and carry out plans for the prevention and management of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The plan was formally announced in 2017 by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to keep PM 10 and PM 2.5 concentrations from exceeding the “moderate” national AQI threshold.

Stages in GRAP

The GRAP for Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas are divided into four stages-

Stage 1- “poor” AQI ranging between 201 and 300

Under this stage, the government ensure proper implementation of guidelines on dust mitigation measures and sound environmental management of Construction and Demolition (C&D) wastes.

Stage 2- “very poor” AQI of 301-400

Stage II necessitates a ban on diesel generators, the use of coal or firewood in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, increased parking fees, and increased bus and metro frequency.

Stage 3- “severe” AQI of 401-450

Under this stage, the government imposes a strict ban on construction and demolition activities, hot mix plants, brick kilns, and stone crushers.

Stage 4- “severe plus” AQI of more than 450

This stage ensures the stopping of trucks in Delhi except for LNG/CNG trucks and those involved in essential services. It also imposes a ban on Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and also empowers authorities to take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI-IX, class XI and conduct classes in an online mode.