India: One CRPF personnel deployed on election duty in Chhattisgarh injured in IED blast

A jawan of the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) was injured in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast triggered by Naxals in the Tondamarka area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

The jawan was deployed on election duty during the time of the blast.

According to Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan, "One jawan of CRPF CoBRA 206 Battalion was injured in an IED blast triggered by naxals in the Tondamarka area of Sukma. The jawan was deployed for election duty.

Voting for the first phase of the Chattisgarh Assembly polls for 20 seats in the state's southern region began on Tuesday morning amid tight security. Chhattisgarh, which has a 90-member house is undergoing elections in two phases, with the second phase scheduled for November 17.

Watch: India elections to kick off with polls in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram × Of the 20 constituencies that are witnessing polling in the state, 12 are from the Bastar division.

Voting is being held in constituencies that are Naxal-affected and fall in districts like Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Kabeerdham, and Rajnandgaon.

To conduct free and fair elections in the state, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed to augment the local police force in the state.

Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla said, "This time, tight security arrangements have been made in the most Naxal-affected areas, while some polling centres will also be monitored with drones."

There shall be such randomisation for police personnel and home guards who are deployed at the polling stations on the poll day, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.