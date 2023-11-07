Former driver arrested for murdering senior Karnataka govt official

After a 24-hour manhunt, the police in Bengaluru city of southern Karnataka state on Monday (Nov 6) arrested a man in connection with the murder of a senior female government official.

The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Kiran, who used to work as her driver. He was sacked around 10 days ago. However, it is currently unknown why was he let go.

Victim Prathima KS, a 45-year-old Karnataka government officer, was found murdered inside her home by her brother on November 5. She was working as a geologist with Karnataka’s mines and geology department.

The police claimed that she was strangulated, and then her throat was slit. They also did not find any valuables being stolen from her home.

“There was no forced entry to the house and no valuables have been missing. Someone known to her has entered the house and killed her,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

She was living in an independent house. An initial probe revealed that she had returned home from work on Saturday evening.

At that time, Kiran arrived at Prathima’s residence to urge her to hire him back. But his pleas had no effect, following which he murdered the 45-year-old woman.

Kiran then fled to Chamarajanagar, which is around 200 km from Bengaluru, NDTV reported.

An officer close to the investigation told News18 that the driver had financial troubles, his wife was pregnant, and he was desperate to get his job back.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand told India Today, "One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the Pratima murder case. The operation was led by DCP South (Bengaluru) and the accused was detained near the Male Mahadeshwara Hills. He (the accused) was working as a driver and he was removed from work probably 7 to 10 days back."

"We have learnt that he was a contract employee and was terminated a few days ago...," he added.

NDTV, quoting sources, stated that Kiran has confessed to his crime.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah has vowed justice for the murdered woman. He also assured Pratima's family that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.