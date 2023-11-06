Delhi to reintroduce odd-even scheme to combat severe levels of pollution

In a bid to combat severe pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday (Nov 6) announced plans to reintroduce the odd-even car rationing scheme from Nov 13 to 20.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement during a press briefing after a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Rai said that the odd-even would come into effect a day after Diwali and would go on up until a week. The decision on whether to extend the scheme or not would be taken after Nov 20.

He further said that as per the weather forecast, it is expected that the wind speed should increase on Nov 7, 8 further reducing the level of pollution.

"As per the forecast, the wind speed will be 12km/hour tomorrow, 7th November and if the speed reaches 10 to 12 km/hour, then there is a possibility that the level of pollution accumulated here might disperse. Similarly, the wind speed will be 8-10 km/hour on 8th November. It is expected that the speed of wind will increase on November 7 and 8 November which will reduce the level of pollution," he said.

He also said that a decision to impose work-from-home for 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices will be taken after Diwali.

What is odd-even scheme?

The odd-even scheme, which was introduced by the Delhi government in 2016 to combat vehicular pollution, was enforced in 2017 as well as 2019.

It is a traffic rationing measure which permits cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates.

Vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit are permitted on the roads on odd dates and the ones ending with an even digit are allowed on even dates.

The enforcement next week would mark the fourth time that the Delhi government will implement this scheme to tackle pollution caused by vehicles.

According to the data released by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality index was recorded at 488 in India's capital which shot up from 410 a day ago.