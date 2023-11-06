Delhi's air 'critical' with many NCR areas recording AQI at 999, CM calls for high-level meeting

Delhi’s air quality continues to engulf the capital and its nearby region with a deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI). On Monday, the AQI of the national capital stood above the 400 mark in the ‘critical’ category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Monday (Nov 6) is the fourth consecutive day when pollution levels in the capital city remained at an all-time high. The AQI in Delhi’s Anand Vihar touched a massive 999 on Nov 2, with a toxic and poisonous haze engulfing the entire area throughout the day.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s data, the overall AQI of the city was recorded at 471 (severe) at 7:00 am IST- a rise from 415, which was recorded at 4:00 pm IST on Saturday. It is expected to continue till Nov 7.

Delhi CM called for high-level meeting

In the wake of skyrocketing levels of air pollution in the capital, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a high-level meeting in Delhi on Monday (Nov 6) to assess the situation. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 12:00 noon IST.

The meeting will be attended by Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai and all officials of concerned departments.

As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), if the AQI of the city crosses 450-mark, authorities will invoke GRAP- stage 4 category measures.

Restrictions under the GRAP-IV stage

The measures under Stage 4 include a complete ban on entry of trucks into Delhi, and stopping construction activities in Delhi, including linear projects like highways and roads. A ban will also be imposed on the plying of Delhi-registered diesel medium good vehicles and heavy goods vehicles and a ban on light commercial vehicles outside Delhi (unless essential).

It also gives states and the centre discretion on whether they need to allow employees to work from home, ban physical classes for higher grades and even if they wish to implement the odd-even scheme.

Stubble burning continues to affect Delhi's air

The rampant stubble burning in northern India continues to impact Delhi’s air quality. Punjab alone recorded over 1000 fies for a fourth consecutive day. Though showing a declining trend, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) data showed Punjab recorded 1,360 farm fires on Saturday.

To make the situation worse, Delhi’s win direction is also playing a role. As per IMD, Delhi’s air is northwesterly, which is likely to help stubble intrusion into the capital.