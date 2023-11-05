Online school, restrictions on vehicles: Indian govt implements curbs in light of stifling Delhi smog

The Indian government on Sunday sounded a high alert in the wake of worsening air pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas, as it issued a series of measures to curb smog in the national capital city.

The government announced the implementation of stage-IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) - the highest level of alert - with immediate effect.

It comes as Delhi and its neighbouring cities continue to record 'severe plus' air quality for the fourth consecutive day.

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage IV of GRAP 'Severe Air Quality (Delhi's AQI 450), today with immediate effect in the entire NCR,” Commission for Air Quality Management said in a statement.

The restrictions imposed in New Delhi include

1. Restrict entry of truck traffic into Delhi, with exceptions for trucks carrying essential goods/services and all LNG/CNG/electric trucks.

2. Do not allow non-Delhi-registered LCVs, except EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel vehicles, into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods/services.

3. Prohibit diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles and Heavy Goods Vehicles registered in Delhi, except those transporting essential goods/services.

4. Halt construction and demolition activities in linear public projects like highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, etc.

5. Consider conducting lessons for classes VI-IX, class XI online instead of physical classes.

6. Allow public, municipal, and private offices to operate at 50 per cent strength, with the rest working from home.

7. Central Government to decide on permitting work from home for employees in Central Government offices.

8. State Governments to explore emergency measures such as closing colleges/educational institutions and implementing odd-even vehicle registration number-based restrictions for non-essential commercial activities.

Moreover, the government order asked people, especially children, the elderly, and those with health conditions, to minimise outdoor activities and stay indoors.

