Indian navy sailor killed in helicopter accident at Kochi naval air station

A tragic incident unfolded at the INS Garuda naval air station in Kochi in the Indian state of Kerala as a chopper accident killed a navy sailor on Saturday (Nov 4). Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and all other officers paid their tributes to Yogendra Singh, LAM (Leading Air Mechanic).

"Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS & all personnel of #IndianNavy mourn the loss of life & pay tribute to Yogendra Singh, LAM who lost his life in the unfortunate accident at Kochi and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The incident occurred during a routine training flight when the Indian Navy helicopter was met with a mechanical failure, PTI news agency said.

Also Read | PM Modi launches scathing attacks on Bhupesh Baghel after ED linked him to betting app deal

According to Navy authorities, it was a ground accident when the Chetak helicopter encountered an accident during ground maintenance inspections. The helicopter reportedly had an accident at approximately 2:30 pm on Saturday (Nov 4).

"A Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident today during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one ground crew."

Investigation underway

In response to the accident, the Indian Navy has initiated a Board of Inquiry to investigate the exact cause of the failure.

"A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident," the Indian Navy spokesperson added. The Indian Navy is awaiting further information and details related to the incident. Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS & all personnel of #IndianNavy mourn the loss of life & pay tribute to Yogendra Singh, LAM who lost his life in the unfortunate accident at Kochi and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. https://t.co/83ZmXbsuqc pic.twitter.com/m9yyDM4JQM — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 4, 2023 × Located near INS Venduruthy and serving as the headquarters for the Southern Naval Command, INS Garuda is a significant naval air training center and an operational base.

Watch | At least 132 dead and over 140 injured as earthquake rocks Nepal × It possesses two intersecting runways that enable various operational aircraft to land and take off. It plays a crucial role as a strategic operating facility for the Indian Navy as it accommodates numerous training schools, intelligence centres, maintenance and repair facilities, as well as experimental stations. INS Garuda was commissioned on May 11, 1953, and is the oldest operating air station of the Indian Navy.

(With inputs from agencies)