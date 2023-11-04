India | Centre to extend free ration scheme for next five years: PM Modi tells poll rally

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday (Nov 4) that his government would extend the scheme of providing free ration to the country's poor for the next five years. Addressing a rally in Durg in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi said, "I have decided that the BJP government will extend the scheme of providing free ration to 80 crore poor people of the country for the next 5 years.

The Modi government's free ration scheme- commonly known as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana aids 80 crore poor people. It was launched by the government in March 2020 during the Covid pandemic in India. The scheme was ending next month but now will be extended for the next five years.

Cong never left an opportunity to loot Chhattisgarh's people: Modi

During the rally in Durg, Prime Minister Modi hit out at the ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh by saying that the Congress never left an opportunity to loot the state's people.

"Congress never gave anything to the poor except deception. Congress never respects the poor. They never understand the pain and suffering of the poor. As long as the Congress remained in the central government, it kept on looting the money of the poor," Modi said. #WATCH | Durg, Chhattisgarh: "I have decided that the BJP government will extend the scheme of providing free ration to 80 crore poor people of the country for the next 5 years, " said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today pic.twitter.com/iGfeOJGTrb — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023 × The prime minister also attacked Congress over the Mahadev betting app case which revolved around allegations of money laundering and illegal betting operations. Several prominent figures in Bollywood were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case.

"Congress party's Chhattisgarh Govt has left no opportunity to loot you. They did not leave even the name of 'Mahadev.' Two days back, a big operation took place in Raipur. A huge cache of currency notes was found. People say that the money belongs to gamblers and the placing bets... Congress leaders are filling their houses with this looted money. You can see in media reports that to whom its links go back to," he said.

Modi asserted that central agencies would investigate all scams in the poll-bound state.

He also alleged that Congress' priority was to distribute jobs to the leaders' families and to exclude the public from jobs.

BJP releases manifesto for Chhattisgarh poll

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto titled "Modi's Guarantee for Chhattisgarh 2023" promising to fill 100,000 vacant government posts in Chhattisgarh in two years, providing monthly travel allowance for college students among other key guarantees.

Unveiling the manifesto, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP would make Chhattisgarh a fully developed state over the next five years if elected. "This isn't just a manifesto for us, it is a letter of faith. It's a pledge, resolve for the people of Chhattisgarh," Shah added.