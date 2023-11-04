PM Modi launches scathing attacks on Bhupesh Baghel after ED linked him to betting app deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Nov 4) slammed the Congress party, alleging that it has never left any opportunity to loot the people of Chhattisgarh. PM Modi's verbal attack came after Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was named in the alleged betting app deal.

While speaking at a rally in Durg, the prime minister asked for answers from the Congress party, stating that it must respond to what links it has with people in Dubai who were accused of the scam.

He said, "Congress party's Chhattisgarh Govt has left no opportunity to loot you. They did not leave even the name of 'Mahadev'."

"Two days back, a big operation took place in Raipur. A huge cache of currency notes was found. People say that the money belongs to gamblers and the placing bets... Congress leaders are filling their houses with this looted money. You can see in media reports that to whom its links go back to," he added.

The Indian prime minister said, "State government and the CM should tell the people of Chhattisgarh what links they have with the people sitting in Dubai who are accused of this scam."

He claimed that in the aftermath of the money being seized, the chief minister is baffled and has come to the ground. "I have heard that local leaders are sending us a message that money will be planted on our leaders and Police will be sent," the PM said.

Vowing to take strict action, PM Modi asserted that agencies would probe all scams in the state. He said, "Action will indeed be taken against those who looted Chhattisgarh. Account for every penny will be taken from them. Chhattisgarh's corrupt government has broken your trust with one scam after the other."

"Liquor scam of Rs 2000 crore, Cement scam of Rs 500 crore, Rice scam of Rs 5 thousand crore, Gauthan scam of Rs 1,300 crore, DMF scam of Rs 700 crore. Congress has not left any opportunity to loot Chhattisgarh. But I assure you that after the BJP government assumes office in the state, such scams will be strictly investigated and those who loot your money will be sent to jail," the PM further said.

"PSC and Mahadev App scam are already in the news, there is no dearth of scams in the report card of the Congress government," he added.

PM Modi also alleged that the priority of Congress is to distribute jobs to the leaders' kin and to exclude the public from jobs.

Baghel hit back at the BJP questioning and asked why the Central government had not banned the Mahadev betting app till now.

The Enforcement Directorate claimed that the Chief Minister of the poll-bound state allegedly paid Rs 508 crore (around $60 million) to Mahadev app promoters.

ED on Friday said that they have intercepted a cash courier Asim Das who was sent from UAE especially, to deliver a large amount of cash for electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh.

The central agency added that the arrested person, Asim Das, confessed that Rs 508 crore has been so far paid to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister by Mahadev APP Promoters.